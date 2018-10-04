2018

A Star Is Born

  • Drama
  • Music
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 4th, 2018

Studio

Thunder Road

Seasoned musician Jackson Maine discovers-and falls in love with-struggling artist Ally. She has just about given up on her dream to make it big as a singer – until Jack coaxes her into the spotlight. But even as Ally's career takes off, the personal side of their relationship is breaking down, as Jack fights an ongoing battle with his own internal demons.

Cast

Bradley CooperJackson Maine
Sam ElliottBobby
Bonnie SomervilleSally Cummings
Dave ChappelleNoodles
Andrew Dice ClayLorenzo
Rebecca FieldGail

Images