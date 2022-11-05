A Star Is Shorn

1939

Danny Webb plays wanna-be Hollywood agent, Speedy Williams, while Mary Treen plays Patsy, the best friend of Hazel Hackenschmitt (Ethelreda Leopold). Having just won the hometown title of "Miss Maple Syrup", Hazel decides to move to Hollywood to be a star. Speedy cooks up a scheme to get her seen by important Hollywood producer, B.O. Botswaddle (Raymond Brown) who is known to never make a move without Astrological guidance. This scheme involves making up Patsy with turban and a 3rd Eye, and introducing her to Botswaddle as a mystical seer... one, of course, who see's Hazel as the star of his next motion picture. Naturally, things do not go as planned. Treen is especially memorable in a wonderfully goofy role.