A Step Forward

Yoichi Fujiyabu is a pastor working to rescue and rehabilitate suicidal individuals drawn to a cliff in Wakayama prefecture through an emergency hotline and unique employment program. Suicide in Japan is an overwhelming sociological issue, with the annual number regularly exceeding 20,000, however the film approaches it on a human level: reaching spiritual depths while also showing the frustration in attempting to build human systems that can pull people back from desperate acts. A student of the late influential documentary filmmaker Makoto Sato (Self and Others), director Atsushi Kasezawa approaches the subject with deserving sensitivity and urgency. -JAPAN CUTS: Festival of New Japanese Film