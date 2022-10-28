Not Available

A Stranger Is Watching

  • Drama
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Heron Communications

Three years after Steve Peterson's wife, Nina, was murdered in front of their 11 year old daughter Julie, she and his new girlfriend Sharon Martin are kidnapped by the same killer, the psychotic Artie Taggart. Imprisoning them in a bunker below Grand Central Station, he throws the police into a race against time to save the girls and catch the killer.

Cast

Kate MulgrewSharon Martin
Rip TornArtie Taggart
James NaughtonSteve Peterson
Barbara BaxleyLally
Stephen JoyceDetective Taylor
James RussoRonald Thompson

View Full Cast >

Images