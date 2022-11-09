A Streetcar Named Desire is the film adaptation from the play by Tennessee Williams and directed by Elia Kazan. The film tells the drama story of the conflict between run down southern states and the exemplary industrial states in the north. Disturbed Blanche DuBois moves in with her sister in New Orleans and is tormented by her brutish brother-in-law while her reality crumbles around her.
|Vivien Leigh
|Blanche DuBois
|Marlon Brando
|Stanley Kowalski
|Kim Hunter
|Stella Kowalski
|Karl Malden
|Harold Mitchell
|Rudy Bond
|Steve
|Nick Dennis
|Pablo Gonzales
