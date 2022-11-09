1951

A Streetcar Named Desire

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 17th, 1951

Studio

Charles K. Feldman Group

A Streetcar Named Desire is the film adaptation from the play by Tennessee Williams and directed by Elia Kazan. The film tells the drama story of the conflict between run down southern states and the exemplary industrial states in the north. Disturbed Blanche DuBois moves in with her sister in New Orleans and is tormented by her brutish brother-in-law while her reality crumbles around her.

Cast

Vivien LeighBlanche DuBois
Marlon BrandoStanley Kowalski
Kim HunterStella Kowalski
Karl MaldenHarold Mitchell
Rudy BondSteve
Nick DennisPablo Gonzales

