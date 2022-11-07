Not Available

A Swingin' Trio

    Homer Garcon is an unpublished and frustrated science fiction writer living off the success of his wife, Trude Garcon-Moore, a busy Hollywood producer. As a result, he finds himself "trapped" in lavish surroundings - his luxury jail - and with publisher rejection letters piling high, Homer has convinced himself of his wife's infidelity. Phillips' darkly-comic script follows Homer as he dives into the prickly territories of self-awareness and self pity, in his quest to find the truth about his possibly cheating wife--and himself--all at a Valentine's Day dinner decidedly set for three. A largely dialogue-driven film, A Swingin' Trio is about four things: love, music, betrayal, and one really good dinner.

