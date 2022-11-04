A Talent for Loving

This Western spoof stars Richard Widmark as an American gambler who wins the deed to a Mexican ranch from a cunning outlaw. At the ranch, the gambler discovers that his new lands have entangled him in an ancient Aztec curse. The ranch's patriarch tries to persuade the newcomer to marry his daughter and explains that the family's women are doomed to be especially fierce and prolific in their romantic encounters.
|Richard Widmark
|Major William Patten
|Chaim Topol
|Mexikanischer Bandit
|Geneviève Page
|Lady Butler
|Cesar Romero
|Landbesitzer
|Max Showalter
|Franklin
|Caroline Munro
|Evalina
