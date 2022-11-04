Not Available

A Talent for Loving

  • Comedy
  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Paramount

This Western spoof stars Richard Widmark as an American gambler who wins the deed to a Mexican ranch from a cunning outlaw. At the ranch, the gambler discovers that his new lands have entangled him in an ancient Aztec curse. The ranch's patriarch tries to persuade the newcomer to marry his daughter and explains that the family's women are doomed to be especially fierce and prolific in their romantic encounters.

Cast

Richard WidmarkMajor William Patten
Chaim TopolMexikanischer Bandit
Geneviève PageLady Butler
Cesar RomeroLandbesitzer
Max ShowalterFranklin
Caroline MunroEvalina

