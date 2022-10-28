Not Available

A Talk with Hitchcock

  • Documentary

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

CBC

"Master of Suspense" Alfred Hitchcock speaks candidly in this one-on-one interview with director and host Fletcher Markle, filmed in 1964 for the television documentary series "Telescope." During the discussion, Hitchcock talks about his early career as a silent-film editor, offers his take on the building blocks of his works and relates his theories on the impact of horror films on society and human behavior.

Cast

Alfred HitchcockHimself
Fletcher MarkleHimself
Bernard HerrmannHimself
Norman LloydHimself
Joan HarrisonHerself

Images