Not Available

A Talking Pony!?!

  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

16 year old JULIET BELLO lives on a ranch with her stepmother KIM and two irritating stepbrothers, CRAIG and PETE. Since her father died the ranch has been going downhill, until in desperation Kim has to entertain the offer from businessman MONTGOMERY BEETLE or else face foreclosure. But Juliet thinks she has a secret that could keep the ranch open: her horse, HORATIO, can talk!

Cast

Jason FauntMr. Beetle
Johnny WhitakerHoratio the Talking Pony!?! (voice)
Max Gray WilburCraig

View Full Cast >

Images