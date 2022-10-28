A Talking Pony!?!

16 year old JULIET BELLO lives on a ranch with her stepmother KIM and two irritating stepbrothers, CRAIG and PETE. Since her father died the ranch has been going downhill, until in desperation Kim has to entertain the offer from businessman MONTGOMERY BEETLE or else face foreclosure. But Juliet thinks she has a secret that could keep the ranch open: her horse, HORATIO, can talk!
