A Taste of Cold Steel

  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Shaw Brothers

It's a no-holds-barred battle to the death for possession of the invaluable Purple Sword. Assistant director Wang Po-yi also wrote this entertaining and exciting adventure which could have also been called "The Five Tigers" since there's no doubt that this quintet is the highlight of the action. Huang Tsung-shun is "Fierce Tiger," Hung Liu is "Drunk Tiger," Hsu Erh-niu is "Lame Tiger," award-winning actor Ku Feng is "One-eyed Tiger" and respected director/actor Wu Ma is "Sick Tiger" in a tangle of tussles and thrills

Cast

Chang YiHero Hsu Chiu
Yau ChingFirst (eldest) sister Gan
Essie Lin ChiaGan Ya Nan (2nd sister)
Shu Pei-PeiThird Sister Gan
Chen Hung-LiehPrince Lu Tianxia
Wong Chung-ShunFierce Tiger (Tiger Boss)

