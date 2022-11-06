A Taxing Woman

Ryoko Itakura is a government tax agent who has just landed a big promotion. Her first assignment is to catch wheeler-dealer Hideki Gondo. She has a tough job, since in Japan tax evasion is an art and Gondo is, in effect, Rembrandt. Her job is complicated by a growing sympathy for the rogue and by political pressure to lay off.
|Tsutomu Yamazaki
|Hideki Gondô
|Masahiko Tsugawa
|Hanamura
|Shinsuke Ashida
|Ninagawa
|Kinzoh Sakura
|Kaneko
|Yasuo Daichi
|Ijûin
|Kiriko Shimizu
|Kazue Kenmochi
