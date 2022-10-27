A Time for Killing

During the Civil War, Confederate soldiers escape from a Union prison and head for the Mexican border. Along the way, they kill a Union courier bearing the news that the war is over. Keeping the message a secret, the captain has his men go on and they soon find themselves in a battle with the Union search party who also is unaware of the war's end.
|Glenn Ford
|Tom Wolcott
|George Hamilton
|Dorrit Bentley
|Inger Stevens
|Emily Biddle
|Paul Petersen
|Blue Lake
|Todd Armstrong
|Lt. \'Pru\' Prudessing
|Max Baer, Jr.
|Sgt. Luther Liskell
