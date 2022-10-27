Not Available

A Time for Killing

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Columbia Pictures

During the Civil War, Confederate soldiers escape from a Union prison and head for the Mexican border. Along the way, they kill a Union courier bearing the news that the war is over. Keeping the message a secret, the captain has his men go on and they soon find themselves in a battle with the Union search party who also is unaware of the war's end.

Cast

Glenn FordTom Wolcott
George HamiltonDorrit Bentley
Inger StevensEmily Biddle
Paul PetersenBlue Lake
Todd ArmstrongLt. \'Pru\' Prudessing
Max Baer, Jr.Sgt. Luther Liskell

