A Trip to the Moon

At fourteen years of age, Tomás is entering adolescence, that time in your life in which not only do you have to face physical and emotional changes, but in which there are also memories that start taking more traumatic forms. That is why he continuously visits a psychiatrist, why he acts a bit weird. He is a bit of a hermit, bearing, as much as he can, the extreme normalcy of his family, who are dying for summer to arrive so they can go to a time share at the beach, while Tomás wants to escape… to the moon.