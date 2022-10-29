Not Available

A Very Potter Senior Year

  • Comedy
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Get ready for one last romp of magical, musical shenanigans because Harry and his pals are back for their senior year at Hogwarts! The gang's in for their biggest adventure yet as they face off against old enemies, new foes and giant snakes! Will they win or will they lose? Either way, this is the end! Written by StarKidPotter

Cast

Darren CrissHarry Potter
Joey RichterRon Weasley
Jaime Lyn BeattyGinny Weasley
A.J. HolmesGilderoy Lockhart
Evanna LynchLuna Lovegood
Devin LytleCho Chang

View Full Cast >

Images