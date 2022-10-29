A Very Potter Senior Year

Get ready for one last romp of magical, musical shenanigans because Harry and his pals are back for their senior year at Hogwarts! The gang's in for their biggest adventure yet as they face off against old enemies, new foes and giant snakes! Will they win or will they lose? Either way, this is the end! Written by StarKidPotter
|Darren Criss
|Harry Potter
|Joey Richter
|Ron Weasley
|Jaime Lyn Beatty
|Ginny Weasley
|A.J. Holmes
|Gilderoy Lockhart
|Evanna Lynch
|Luna Lovegood
|Devin Lytle
|Cho Chang
