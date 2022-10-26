Not Available

A Virgin Among the Living Dead

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Comptoir Français du Film Production (CFFP)

A girl arrives from London to visit her estranged relatives in a remote castle for the reading of her father's will. After a while she discovers that they are all in fact dead and her decision to live with them turns into a nightmare. Unable to leave she's drawn into a macabre underworld through visions of nude satanic rituals and her own impending sacrifice.

Cast

Britt NicholsCarmencé (as Britt Nickols)
Rosa PalomarAunt Abigail
Anne LibertThe Queen of the Night
Howard VernonUncle Howard
Jesús FrancoBasilio (as Jesus Manera)
Paul MullerErnesto Pablo Reiner, Christina's father

Images