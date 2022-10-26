A Virgin Among the Living Dead

A girl arrives from London to visit her estranged relatives in a remote castle for the reading of her father's will. After a while she discovers that they are all in fact dead and her decision to live with them turns into a nightmare. Unable to leave she's drawn into a macabre underworld through visions of nude satanic rituals and her own impending sacrifice.
|Britt Nichols
|Carmencé (as Britt Nickols)
|Rosa Palomar
|Aunt Abigail
|Anne Libert
|The Queen of the Night
|Howard Vernon
|Uncle Howard
|Jesús Franco
|Basilio (as Jesus Manera)
|Paul Muller
|Ernesto Pablo Reiner, Christina's father
