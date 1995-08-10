A Walk in the Clouds

When soldier Paul Sutton is on his way home after World War II, he realizes that he barely knows his young wife, Betty. With the couple's relationship strained and Paul haunted by memories of the war, he is happy to have a diversion in the form of beautiful traveler Victoria Aragon. Circumstances force Paul to pose as Victoria's new husband for her close-knit Mexican-American family, a situation that brings tension and unexpected results.
|Keanu Reeves
|Paul Sutton
|Aitana Sánchez-Gijón
|Victoria Aragón
|Anthony Quinn
|Don Pedro Aragón
|Angélica Aragón
|María José Aragón
|Evangelina Elizondo
|Guadelupe Aragón
|Debra Messing
|Betty Sutton
