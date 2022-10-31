A War in Hollywood

Not Available

The Spanish Civil War made a great impression on the lives of most of the American artists of the 20th Century. Lots of films were made in Hollywood referring to this event, and the defeat of the Democratic Spain let an "open wound" in the heart of liberal actors, directors and screenwriters. The coherent life of screenwriter Alvah Bessie is our track through this feeling. From his fighting in Spain with the Abraham Lincoln Brigades in 1937 to his return to Spain 30 years later, where he was required to write his only film after being blacklisted as one of the "Hollywood Ten". This is an original approach to one of the most controversial subjects of our times: the relationship between film industry and politics