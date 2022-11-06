Not Available

This DVD brings a selection often issues ofthe newsreel A Week in Film from the period of 1970-1979. Each newsreel contains several brief news reports from various areas of the life of contemporary society, such as politics, economy, science, cultural events, and sports. By the choice of themes and the method of their conveying this mosaic of film reports offers a picture of at times somewhat bizzarre atmosphere of our communist past. Today, these weeklies, each screened in cinemas before the main film feature, are a valuable testimony of their time.