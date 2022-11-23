A Woman Full of Trouble

Not Available

WATCH: https://vimeo.com/92607562 Evil. As her footfalls draw near so does your fate. When Candy stops for a cup of joe, the trouble she brews will haunt you for decades. Melissa O’Donnell and Aimee Theresa star in this noir inspired short, Written and directed by myself. Original Music by Adam Schwartz, sound design by Bob Dungay. Cover poster by Rob Reilly. (07:11) Winner Best Film L.A. Neo-Noir Film Festival MMXV lanneff.com Rate us on IMDB imdb.com/title/tt3864998 French Translation provided by Rosalie Vermette.