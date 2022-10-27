A Woman of Paris

When Marie St. Clair believes she has been jilted by her artist fiance Jean, she decides to leave for Paris on her own. After spending a year in the city as a mistress of the wealthy Pierre Revel, she is reunited with Jean by chance. This leaves her with the choice between a glamorous life in Paris, and the true love she left behind.
|Clarence Geldart
|Marie\'s Step-Father
|Carl Miller
|Jean Millet
|Lydia Knott
|Jean\'s Mother
|Charles K. French
|Jean\'s Father
|Adolphe Menjou
|Pierre Revel
|Betty Morrissey
|Fifi
