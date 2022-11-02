Not Available

A Woman's Youth

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

A young man from the country arrives in Cairo to finish his education. His landlady, a widow and successful businesswoman in the quarter of the Citadel, seduces him. Although she teaches him much about life she also makes him forget his obligations to his family, his studies, even his religion. When he tries to put her aside she attempts to force him to give up everything in which he believes.

Cast

Shukry SarhanImam Beltagy
Shadia
Seraj Munir
Ferdoos MohammedMother
Abdel Warith Assir
Taheya CarioccaShafaat

View Full Cast >

Images