A Woman's Youth

A young man from the country arrives in Cairo to finish his education. His landlady, a widow and successful businesswoman in the quarter of the Citadel, seduces him. Although she teaches him much about life she also makes him forget his obligations to his family, his studies, even his religion. When he tries to put her aside she attempts to force him to give up everything in which he believes.
|Shukry Sarhan
|Imam Beltagy
|Shadia
|Seraj Munir
|Ferdoos Mohammed
|Mother
|Abdel Warith Assir
|Taheya Cariocca
|Shafaat
