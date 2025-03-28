2025

A Working Man

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Thriller

Director

David Ayer

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 28th, 2025

Studio

Cedar Park Entertainment

Levon Cade has left his profession behind him to go ‘straight’ and work in construction. He wants to live a simple life and be a good father to his daughter. But when his boss’s teenage daughter Jenny vanishes, he’s called upon to re-employ the skills that made him a legendary figure in the shadowy world of black ops. His hunt for the missing college student takes him deep into the heart of a sinister criminal conspiracy creating a chain reaction that will threaten his new way of life.

Cast

Jason StathamLevon Cade
David Harbour
Michael Peña
Jason Flemyng
Noemi Gonzalez
Emmett Scanlan

