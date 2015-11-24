A Year and Change

After falling off the roof at a New Year's Eve house party, Owen decides that it's time to make some wholesale changes in his life. Over the next year, he quits drinking, re-enters his estranged son's life, reignites old friendships, and falls in love with Vera, a bank teller and fellow divorcee...all in an attempt to replace members of his family who he'd lost prematurely.
|Bryan Greenberg
|Owen
|Claire van der Boom
|Vera
|T.R. Knight
|Kenny
|Jamie Hector
|Todd
|Kat Foster
|Cindy
|Jamie Chung
|Pam
