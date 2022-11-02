A Year in the Life

Miniseries that follows a family, a year after the death of the matriarch. Her husband tries to cope by cycling. And one of the daughters is going through a rough patch in her second marriage. And the other daughter is about to give birth. And one son is still trying to find himself. And the younger son is engaged but when he meets a girl who makes him feel things he doesn't feel for his fiancée.
|Richard Kiley
|Joe Gardner
|Eva Marie Saint
|Ruth Gardner
|Adam Arkin
|Jim Eisenberg
|Sarah Jessica Parker
|Kay Erickson
|Wendy Phillips
|Anne Gardner Maxwell
View Full Cast >