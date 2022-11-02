Not Available

A Year in the Life

    Miniseries that follows a family, a year after the death of the matriarch. Her husband tries to cope by cycling. And one of the daughters is going through a rough patch in her second marriage. And the other daughter is about to give birth. And one son is still trying to find himself. And the younger son is engaged but when he meets a girl who makes him feel things he doesn't feel for his fiancée.

    Cast

    		Richard KileyJoe Gardner
    		Eva Marie SaintRuth Gardner
    		Adam ArkinJim Eisenberg
    		Sarah Jessica ParkerKay Erickson
    		Wendy PhillipsAnne Gardner Maxwell

