Aadhi Bhagavan (Tamil: ஆதி பகவன்) is a Tamil action-romance film written and directed by Ameer Sultan (directing his fourth feature film), which stars Jayam Ravi and Neetu Chandra in the lead roles. Produced by DMK politician J. Anbazhagan, the film, featuring music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematography by R. B. Gurudev and K. Devaraj and editing by Ram Sudharsan, is currently in its production stage.