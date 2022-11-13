Aadmi Khilona Hai

Not Available

The Verma family consists of two brothers, Vijay and Sharad (Jeetendra and Govinda respectively), Vijay's wife, Ganga (Reena Roy), and their daughter. Sharad is unmarried and is studying in college, while Vijay runs the household on his income. In college, Sharad meets with Punam (Meenakshi Sheshadhri) and both are attracted to each other. Ganga and Vijay get them married, but permit them a married life only after they complete their studies, which they do so. They are devastated to learn that Punam cannot be a mother, so Ganga lets Punam mother her child. Soon Sharad gets a job, which gets him to re-locate to another city, and there are tearful good-byes. Punam decides to keep Ganga's child with her. But Ganga has been kind to Punam and Sharad for a reason, and now the time has come for payback.