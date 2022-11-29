Aadmi Ki Aurath Aur Anya Kahaniyaa (The Man's Woman and Other Stories)

Not Available

The film is a series of three episodes which explore the relationship between men, women and the physical and mental spaces they inhabit. A man lives in a rented room with tree branches by his window. He fears that birds and snakes may enter in his room through the window, but would like the squirrels to visit him. In a story narrated within ruins, a man wants to erase the name of his wife, which is tattooed on her own forearm, and in his anxiety to erase it, he even considers going so far as to cut off the arm of his wife; but his friend has better suggestions. In the dark suburbs, a woman sleeping under a glowering bulb is forcefully hired off to a young man waiting for his friend. While the young man wants to know her story, she only wishes to sleep.