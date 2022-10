Not Available

Shwetha Menon is the loving mother, fed up of her drunkard husband (Siddique) who brings home his colleagues to have a peg. Their teenager son gets entangled in a delusional world where he only thinks of things getting worse. He unknowingly takes a big, wrong step & the anxiety created due to that reason makes his life a living hell. Characterization is good & the suspense built is amazing. Details are kept related & is an average afternoon watch.