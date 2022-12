Not Available

A vessel named 'Star of Asia' sinks with 6 Crores Rupees worth of gold and diamonds. Interpol gets involved and they assign an Agent, Himadhri Choudhry, who has a sweetheart in Leena Saigol, to work incognito for her dad, Preetam. Soon he will be asked to travel to Tokyo where an employee of the Indian Embassy, Marikawa, is waiting to first seduce, and then have him killed.