Aamar Aami

Subroto(Biswanath Basu) comes from a middle-class background, a poet by heart but he is stuck with a LIC agent job to meet the basic needs and requirements of his family consisting of wife Sumita(Arunima Ghosh) and son Tutul(Ayush Das).He is philosophical yet practical, as he is aware of the fact that in today's world one cannot sustain himself or his family by writing poetry.Sumita is a housewife who once aspired to be an actress, but now content looking after her husband Subroto and son Tutul.