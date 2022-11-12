عنتر بن شداد

Not Available

In a dramatic context tells the story of life (Antara bin Shaddad), which was born by Amir Bani Abs from his neighbor Zubaydah and then disowned him, and not only did so, but included him to his slaves. An Antara force has been able to save his tribe's daughters from invaders and rapists, giving him more gratitude from everyone, but his father remains uncompromising. Antara is concerned with the love of Abla, but her father forces her to marry the prince of one of the other tribes who sends his men to confront Antara, but conquers them. He begins his journey to get the dowry to win the heart of his beloved.