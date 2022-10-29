Not Available

Aao Wish Karein

  • Fantasy
  • Drama
  • Comedy

12 year old Mickey's life was almost like a fairy tale, a beautiful family, best buddy 'Bonnie' and his angel on earth-Mitika. But one beautiful day Mickey's fairy tale is shattered into a million pieces. It was the day he realized he was an adopted child and his 23 year old angel Mitika called him a 'Kid'. Mickey was feeling so low that he wished for a miracle. He wished to become big. When he woke up the next morning his whole life changed. But is this miracle a blessing or a curse?

Aamna ShariffMitika
Johnny LeverHitchcock

