عويشة الدويبة

The film is a tale of authentic Moroccan heritage, which tells the story of a poor family made up of Father Salem, known as "Zatat", who accompanies and guards commercial convoys from bandits. Due to the intensity of the father's attachment to his three daughters and his fear for them, he stopped working and stayed with them. But one day, he had to travel, the father’s news disappeared, and the three sisters believed that he had perished. Aouisha, the youngest daughter, professes deception to take care of her two sisters, and each time the sovereign "Moulay Abid" confronts her with a holster of the monument, she escapes him because of his excessive intelligence and his insight.