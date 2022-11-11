Aaron Needs A Job

Not Available

Audiences will have a front-row seat as Kaufman, the former star of FAST `N LOUD, explores the world of vintage military vehicle restoration in Uvalde, Texas, tests his nautical skills as part of a tugboat crew in Tacoma, Washington and gets a rare look at the underbelly of the Las Vegas hotel service industry. Whether he is careening three miles into a pitch-black Colorado coal mine to learn about the very real dangers of operating machinery near explosive coal dust or joining the brave ranks of Nevada firefighters working through extreme desert conditions, Kaufman leaves no stone unturned on his journey to find his next big gig.