Aashiqui 2

Rahul is a singer, who loses his career due to his drinking habits. He meets Arohi in a bar in Goa, where she works to earn a living. Impressed by her singing, he promises to take her to Mumbai and make her a star, where they fall in love with each other. Will they stay together accepting their success, or will their egos break them apart?
|Shraddha Kapoor
|Aarohi Kesav Shirke
|Shaad Randhawa
|Vivek
|Mahesh Thakur
|Saigal
|Salil Acharya
|Aryan
|Ankit Tiwari
|Music Director of Aasan Nahin Yahan song
|Aditya Roy Kapoor
|Rahul Jaykar aka RJ
