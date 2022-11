Not Available

Career woman Somiya (Diana Hayden) meets her dream man in Karan (Shawar Ali). They soon wed, and for years all is blissful … till Somiya learns of her spouse's affair. Crushed, she confronts him -- but regrets it after Karan gets physical. Unable to endure his abuse and adultery, Somiya escapes with their daughter. When the irate Karan hunts them down and threatens to kill them, can Somiya summon her mettle and teach him a lesson he won't forget?