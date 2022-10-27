Not Available

Ab-normal Beauty

  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Jiney, an art and photography student, but despite winning an award, she remains unhappy with the work. After photographing the aftermath of a fatal car accident she finds herself obsessed with death. She begins to talk about suicide, and suffers flashbacks of an incident from her youth when she was sexually abused by some young boys..

Cast

Race WongJiney
Anson LeungAnson
Cub Chin Kong-HonProfessor in Figure Painting Class
Michelle MeeJiney's Mum
Ekin ChengMan in Car Crash
Rosanne WongJas

