Ab-normal Beauty

Jiney, an art and photography student, but despite winning an award, she remains unhappy with the work. After photographing the aftermath of a fatal car accident she finds herself obsessed with death. She begins to talk about suicide, and suffers flashbacks of an incident from her youth when she was sexually abused by some young boys..
|Race Wong
|Jiney
|Anson Leung
|Anson
|Cub Chin Kong-Hon
|Professor in Figure Painting Class
|Michelle Mee
|Jiney's Mum
|Ekin Cheng
|Man in Car Crash
|Rosanne Wong
|Jas
