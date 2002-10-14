2002

Abandon

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 14th, 2002

Studio

Touchstone Pictures

A psychological thriller about a senior at one of America's most prestigious universities. Under enormous pressure to complete her thesis and earn a top job at one of the world's most competitive consulting firms, Katie is still coping with the sudden unexplained disappearance of her first love two years prior. As the investigation continues, Katie is forced to choose between past passions and new possibilities, even as new facts are uncovered.

Cast

Katie HolmesKatie Burke
Benjamin BrattWade Handler
Charlie HunnamEmbry Larkin
Zooey DeschanelSamantha Harper
Fred WardLieutenant Bill Strayton
Mark FeuersteinRobert Hanson

