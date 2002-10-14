A psychological thriller about a senior at one of America's most prestigious universities. Under enormous pressure to complete her thesis and earn a top job at one of the world's most competitive consulting firms, Katie is still coping with the sudden unexplained disappearance of her first love two years prior. As the investigation continues, Katie is forced to choose between past passions and new possibilities, even as new facts are uncovered.
|Katie Holmes
|Katie Burke
|Benjamin Bratt
|Wade Handler
|Charlie Hunnam
|Embry Larkin
|Zooey Deschanel
|Samantha Harper
|Fred Ward
|Lieutenant Bill Strayton
|Mark Feuerstein
|Robert Hanson
