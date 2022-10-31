Abba: Arrival

Not Available

October 1976 was a watershed for Abba. It was the month that saw the release of their Arrival album - the record that took their song writing and studio achievements to new levels. What was more, it was the first album by the band to gather critical plaudits as the beautifully-crafted songs revealed genuine depth - Abba were obviously far more than Eurovision one-hit wonders. This unique DVD is an in-depth look at one of the best-loved and most important albums in popular musc. To help tell the story of the making of Arrival, the programme enlists the help of a team of respected music industry figures, including ex-Smash Hits editor Emma Jones and Capital Radio DJ Mick Brown. Also on hand to analyse the album's wonderful songs and to deconstruct the unique keyboard playing style of Benny Anderson, is gifted session musician Neal McArthur.