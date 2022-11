Not Available

After 30 years of living in a box buried six feet underground, the so-called Devil Claw breaks from his grave and takes over the body of a monk (Yuen Yat Chor), whom he uses to get revenge on the men who buried him decades before. With supernatural abilities to fend off blows, become invisible and use his extremities like swords, the reincarnated corpse is a vengeful force to be reckoned with, making for a classic kung fu flick that packs a punch.