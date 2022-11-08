Abby Singer

Chronicles the life of Curtis Clemins, who is torn between the love of his life and accomplishing his dream. When hitting rock bottom during the Sundance Film Festival, Clemins' calls upon his old college chum, Kevin Prouse, giving the now drunken acting instructor in the throes of a divorce, the only clue that will salvage Clemins' rapidly deteriorating life.
|Robert Bear
|Jay O. Sanders
|Kevin's Father
|Kieran Culkin
|Himself
|Jodie Foster
|Herself
|Mark Borchardt
|Mark Borchardt
|Mike Schank
|Mike Schank
