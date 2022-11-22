Not Available

Abdo Challenges Rambo

    The play revolves around Abdo (Mohammad Najm), who works at Amani (Vivian) in a strange job, to prevent her from interviewing Shaukat (Mahmoud al-Qal'awi) her ex-husband who tries to exploit her and grab her money but does not know how to get away from him even though she knows well his bad intentions . (Abdu) agrees to a physical reward of half a million pounds to prevent her from making mistakes. Abdu tries to prevent her husband from stealing her money because of his strange job.

