Abou Ben Boogie Release Date: 9/18/44 Direction: James Cullhane Story: Ben Hardaway and Milt Schaffer Animation Layout: Art Heinemann Animation: Paul Smith Musical Arrangement: Darrell Calker Backgrounds: Philip DeGuard Lyrics: Tot Seymour Music: Vee Lawnhurst Notes: Production Number: D-7 A Swing Symphony cartoon The second and final appearance of "Miss X." Michael Fitzgerald incorrectly lists this cartoon as an August release. Click here to see Abou Ben Boogie sheet music. Some animation of "Miss X" by Pat Matthews, deemed "too sexy," was cropped out of Castle Films home use prints.