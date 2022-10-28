About a Girl

Charleen is 15, melodramatic, mega depressed, and Kurt Cobain’s biggest fan. Her best friend Isa is getting really boring, her dad is out of the picture, and her mom has hooked up with her biology teacher. Even though she has an apprenticeship preparing bodies for funerals, which is pretty cool, her musical idols are all dead. It’s about time Charleen was, too.
|Jasna Fritzi Bauer
|Charleen
|Heike Makatsch
|Sabine
|Simon Schwarz
|Volker
|Lauritz Greve
|Oscar
|Dorothea Walda
|Emmi
|Nikolaus Frei
|Dr. Frei
