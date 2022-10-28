Not Available

About a Girl

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Imbissfilm

Charleen is 15, melodramatic, mega depressed, and Kurt Cobain’s biggest fan. Her best friend Isa is getting really boring, her dad is out of the picture, and her mom has hooked up with her biology teacher. Even though she has an apprenticeship preparing bodies for funerals, which is pretty cool, her musical idols are all dead. It’s about time Charleen was, too.

Cast

Jasna Fritzi BauerCharleen
Heike MakatschSabine
Simon SchwarzVolker
Lauritz GreveOscar
Dorothea WaldaEmmi
Nikolaus FreiDr. Frei

