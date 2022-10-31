1956

Above Us The Waves

  • War

October 25th, 1956

London Independent Producers

In World War II, the greatest threat to the British navy is the German battleship Tirpitz. While anchored in a Norwegian fjord, it is impossible to attack by conventional means, so a plan is hatched for a special commando unit to attack it, using midget submarines to plant underwater explosives.

John GregsonLieutenant Alec Duffy
Donald SindenLieutenant Tom Corbett
James Robertson JusticeAdmiral Ryder
Michael MedwinSmart
Theodore BikelGerman Officer
James KenneyAbercrombie

