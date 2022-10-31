Above Us The Waves

In World War II, the greatest threat to the British navy is the German battleship Tirpitz. While anchored in a Norwegian fjord, it is impossible to attack by conventional means, so a plan is hatched for a special commando unit to attack it, using midget submarines to plant underwater explosives.
|John Gregson
|Lieutenant Alec Duffy
|Donald Sinden
|Lieutenant Tom Corbett
|James Robertson Justice
|Admiral Ryder
|Michael Medwin
|Smart
|Theodore Bikel
|German Officer
|James Kenney
|Abercrombie
