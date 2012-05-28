2012

Abraham Lincoln vs. Zombies

Not Available

Not Available

May 28th, 2012

The Asylum

As Abraham Lincoln labors over the Gettysburg address, the importance of which he is fully aware, he learns that a menace from his past has returned, threatening to tear the already fractured nation to pieces. He must journey behind enemy lines to face an foe far more fearsome than the Confederate army: the walking dead.

Baby NormanMary Owens
Jason VailJohn Wilkinson
Jason HughleyWilson Brown
Christopher MarroneGarrett
Anthony PaderewskiPhillip Shaw
Bill Oberst Jr.Abraham Lincoln

