In this follow-up to Absolute Mexico, director Joshua Pomer explores the northern coast of Chile. There we find an all-star crew heading south for some big wave tow surfing. Interviews and great surfing from the cast. Joel Parkinson steals the show with his standup no grab backside tubes. Taylor Knox puts on a display of raw power through his use of rail turns. Cory Lopez shines in the ease of backdooring the wave. Absolute Chile brings us the unique perspective of the surfers featured. Cory Lopez, Bobby Martinez and Pancho Sullivan explain the razor sharp reef and the history of surfing in Chile. Then the all-star crew heads to a wave know as The Fish Factory, where the wave doubles up and spits. Some fantastic rides and even more spectacular wipeouts. In part two of the film we travel to Southern Chile for a big wave riding experience with the likes of Shane Dorian, Greg Long and Chile legend Ramon Navaro.