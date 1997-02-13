1997

Absolute Power

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Release Date

February 13th, 1997

Studio

Columbia Pictures

A master thief coincidentally is robbing a house where a murder in which the President of The United States is involved occurs in front of his eyes. He is forced to run yet may hold evidence that could convict the President. A political thriller from and starring Clint Eastwood and based on a novel by David Baldacci.

Cast

Clint EastwoodLuther Whitney
Gene HackmanPresident Allen Richmond
Ed HarrisSeth Frank
Scott GlennBill Burton
Laura LinneyKate Whitney
Judy DavisGloria Russell

