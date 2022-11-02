The story tells of nightclub singer Vera Ralston (Ilona Vance), who is accused of murder; and it looks like she's guilty as she was the last person to see crooked attorney Hobart (Sidney Blackmer) alive. However Lt. Roy Hargis (David Brian) is convinced that Ilona is innocent, and he intends to prove it.
|David Brian
|Police Lt. Roy Hargis
|Vera Ralston
|Ilona Vance
|Sidney Blackmer
|Frank Hobart
|Virginia Grey
|Sandra Lamoreaux
|Warren Stevens
|Stan 'Scarface' Wilbo
|Lee Van Cleef
|Police Sgt. Emmett Lackey
View Full Cast >