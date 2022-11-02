1956

Accused of Murder

  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 20th, 1956

Studio

Republic Pictures

The story tells of nightclub singer Vera Ralston (Ilona Vance), who is accused of murder; and it looks like she's guilty as she was the last person to see crooked attorney Hobart (Sidney Blackmer) alive. However Lt. Roy Hargis (David Brian) is convinced that Ilona is innocent, and he intends to prove it.

Cast

David BrianPolice Lt. Roy Hargis
Vera RalstonIlona Vance
Sidney BlackmerFrank Hobart
Virginia GreySandra Lamoreaux
Warren StevensStan 'Scarface' Wilbo
Lee Van CleefPolice Sgt. Emmett Lackey

View Full Cast >

Images