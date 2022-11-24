ACDC: Stiff Upper Lip Live

Not Available

The relentless power chords of AC/DC have ruled the likes of rock music and endured through all of its varying forms for nearly three decades. There's not a rock band on MTV or in the basement that doesn't bow before the masters of dirty deeds. Stiff Upper Lip Live captures AC/DC where they shine most--in front of thousands of their rabid fans. [Tracklist:] 01 Newsflash 02 Stiff Upper Lip 03 You Shook Me All Night Long 04 Problem Child 05 Thunderstruck 06 Hell Ain't A Bad Place To Be 07 Hard As A Rock 08 Shoot To Thrill 09 Rock And Roll Ain't Noise Pollution 10 What Do You Do For Money Honey 11 Bad Boy Boogie 12 Hells Bells 13 Up To My Neck In You 14 The Jack 15 Back In Black 16 Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap 17 Highway To Hell 18 Whole Lotta Rosie 19 Let There Be Rock 20 T.N.T. 21 For Those About To Rock We Salute You 22 Shot Down In Flames 23 Credits